The New York Mets are having a fantastic season, and FanDuel has them as one of the favorites to win the World Series. But there is a logjam at third base and designated hitter, and one player could be on the way out. Mark Vientos is the one player the Mets must trade before the 2025 trade deadline to ensure they have the best chance to win.

Vientos is a solid player at the plate, but often has had defensive issues. Alarmingly, he is hitting just .236 with five home runs, 18 RBIs, and 20 runs. This is down from last season, when he slammed 27 home runs through 111 games.

Others have not stepped up exactly, as Brett Baty is batting just .209 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight runs, while Luisangel Acuna is hitting .259 with six RBIs and 17 runs. Still, Vientos is a more valuable target and someone who could entice other teams to accept a possible trade proposal.

As Mets trade rumors heat up, Vientos is a name to keep an eye on. While he has been the everyday third baseman for the Mets, he has also had some issues that might make them want to ship him out. Here are four teams the Mets might trade Vientos to.

Los Angeles Angels

Despite sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels are still one of the worst teams in baseball and a team that needs a lot of help. Significantly, they need a right-handed bat that can be a long-term option at designated hitter/first base or third base. Nolan Schanuel has been doing solid work at first base, but Luis Rengifo is not a reliable long-term option at third base.

Rengifo is batting just .220 with one home run, 10 RBIs, and 14 runs. Somehow, the Angels have not had a power bat at third base since Troy Glaus in 2004. Trading for Vientos would give them someone who is young with the potential to hit home runs.

Vientos is also 25 years old, which is very appealing to the rebuilding Angels. Yes, they took down the defending champions and have won five games in a row. But the Halos are not anywhere near ready to contend for a title, but adding Vientos could push them in the right direction.

Chicago White Sox

The Mets could send Vientos to the Chicago White Sox. No, the Sox are not anywhere close to being a coherent team, as they are looking for everything, including a bat who could really mash. The White Sox have a completely gutted roster that needs a lot of work.

If the Mets were to deal with the White Sox, they could send Vientos in exchange for future draft picks. Of course, the White Sox might trade Luis Robert, the ultimate move to push the Mets over the edge.

Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are highly unlikely to make a trade with the Mets. However, they are also one of the teams in baseball that need a third baseman or first baseman the most. Miami is currently running Eric Wagaman at first and Connor Norby at third. So far, neither has proven to be a reliable option.

The Marlins are better this season overall on offense. However, they still need help at the corner spots. Kyle Stowers has been exceptional for the Marlins, batting .309 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 23 runs. But he needs help, and Vientos would provide a reliable second bat in the lineup to help the Marlins get to the next level.

Athletics

If there is any team that could possibly make a deal for the Mets' third baseman, it could certainly be the team without a city. Yes, the Athletics have shown massive improvement on offense, and it is a major reason for their decent record in 2025. But they still lack true options at third base.

Tyler Soderstrom has been awesome at first base, batting .270 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 28 runs. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Max Schuemann, who is hitting .250 with one home run, one RBI, and seven runs. The A's need someone they can rely on to get on base and drive runners home, and neither Schuemann nor Gio Urshela has been the answer.

Vientos would also be a nice option because of his age (25) and amazing potential. Pairing him with Soderstrom, Jacob Wilson, and Brent Rooker could turn this lineup from above-average to elite.

The Athletics seem to be a nice option because they also have some great options they could send in return. If the A's decide to sell, Vientos would still be part of a nice package they could get in return to set up a nice future. Trading Vientos would open up the lineup for the Mets and give them a better chance of winning it all.