Carlos Beltran is getting a second chance with the New York Mets, not as a player or as a manager but rather as a member of the front office.

According to the latest reports, the Mets have hired Beltran to work in the front office. While his role and duties have yet to be specified, he is poised to work under GM Billy Eppler, per Jon Heyman of New York Post.

Beltran was working as an analyst for YES Network since last year, but he informed the media giant that he is going to leave the broadcasting job in light of his recent hiring.

The 45-year-old baseball great is one of the best minds in the game, and as a former superstar player, there is no denying that there are a lot he can do for the Mets.

Sure enough, however, his controversial sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros will continue to haunt him–especially now that he’s back in the MLB. To recall, it is also the reason why he and the Mets had to part ways in 2020 after the team hired him to be their manager. He ended up leaving without ever managing a single game.

It remains to be seen what role will Beltran play for the Mets, though it’s definitely an interesting choice considering everything that has happened. But since Beltran himself got a TV job after the scandal, perhaps the team thought people have already moved on and his past issues won’t matter that much anymore.