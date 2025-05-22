The New York Mets made headlines last winter when they signed Juan Soto. The 26-year-old superstar didn't leave New York, but he changed teams to the tune of a 15-year, $765 million contract from the Mets. Unfortunately for him, a contract that large comes with big expectations. So far, Soto's numbers do not match up to his contract. However, New York fans are more concerned with his effort.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had a conversation with Soto about his lack of hustle after the first Subway Series of the year. The star outfielder was not moving at the greatest intent possible against the New York Yankees. Soto's lack of energy and demeanor on the field became a point of conversation amongst Major League Baseball fans.

Mike Piazza is familiar with the backlash that Soto is experiencing. Mets fans got on his case during his playing career about his hustle, and he offered Soto some advice. Piazza said that what Soto is going through is part of being a Met, according to New York Post writer Jon Heyman.

“I think what he’s going through is a rite of passage,” Piazza said. “Obviously, the expectations are high for him, and coming from the Yankees makes it all the bigger story, I get it. But this is just part of playing in New York. You have to get through it. You have to rely on your teammates to have your back. Body language is important. They are watching everything you are doing. Frustration is part of the game. I lived it. He didn’t forget how to hit the baseball. The game is tough and his spotlight is really bright now. My advice to him would be just relax, make it a team thing, not about you. I just followed the advice that Roy Campanella told me when I was a rookie — just play the game hard, let everything else take care of itself.”

Through 49 games, Soto is hitting .243 with just eight home runs for the Mets. Mendoza's team is still neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East despite his struggles. If Soto can figure things out, though, the World Series aspirations the Mets entered the season with could become a reality.