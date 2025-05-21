The New York Mets are in crisis mode offensively, and Carlos Mendoza isn't sugarcoating the situation. Following the team's 0-2 shutout loss to the Boston Red Sox, Mendoza addressed the club's deteriorating offensive output, bluntly describing a team stuck in a brutal hitting slump.

As the Metropolitans offensive struggles continue, Mendoza's postgame comments—shared via SNY TV on X (formerly Twitter)—gave fans a raw look into the team’s mindset.

"Overall, we're going through it. No doubt about it." Carlos Mendoza talks about the Mets' struggles offensively:

“Yeah overall we're going through it. No doubt about it. You know we're having a hard time putting guys on consistently, and when we do get those guys on, we're having a hard time getting them in,” Mendoza said.

It was the team's third shutout of the season and marked the first time they've lost three straight games in 2025. But this wasn’t just a one-night collapse. Over their last seven games, the Mets have gone 5-for-44 with runners in scoring position, leaving 43 men stranded. That’s been the biggest pain point during this Mets offensive slump.

Despite getting into Boston's bullpen early after Walker Buehler's ejection, New York's bats remained lifeless. They totaled just four hits, two walks, and grounded out 13 times. The Mets skipper referenced near-misses from Jeff McNeil and Brett Baty, but also acknowledged that’s not enough.

“Even though I want to say, what three productive at bats, nobody out runner at second base… Overall I feel like offensively we're going through it right now.”

The lack of production from key players like Pete Alonso, Fransisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo—who has seen his OPS drop to .719—is also contributing to the team's nosedive.

This criticism isn't unfounded, the team is batting just over .176 over their last seven contests and hasn't homered since Baty's solo shot against Pittsburgh.

To turn things around, the Mets must start producing with men on base and end their slump in clutch spots. Right now, the biggest obstacle may be their inability to hit when it matters most— the heart of the team's continued offensive struggles.