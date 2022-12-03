By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Several fans are mad that the New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom in free agency, but apparently, the team never had the chance to convince him to stay.

DeGrom recently signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. While it looked like New York wanted to keep him, though, they weren’t able to give their final offer as the ace quickly agreed to a deal with the Texas franchise.

That certainly says a lot of things on what transpired behind the scenes. For one, the fact that deGrom didn’t even hear the Mets’ final offer could indicate that he wants a change of scenery after spending the past nine seasons with the team. Besides throughout that span, they only made three postseason appearances.

Of course there is also the talks about the deal. At $37 million per year, deGrom may have believed that it’s unlikely the Mets would offer him the same amount of money, especially at his age and at this point in his career. Even some fans expressed belief that his deal with the Rangers are a bit much.

Jacob deGrom’s future is certainly secured now after his contract with the Rangers. It’ll likely be his final deal and the last team he’ll play for since he’ll be 39 when it expires.

While Mets fans would have hoped that deGrom ends his career with the team, it’s hard to blame him for saying yes to that kind of money.