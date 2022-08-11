There’s arguably no sound more demoralizing for opposing teams than the sound of trumpets blaring at Citi Field. As every New York Mets fan and MLB team knows, hearing trumpets at Citi Field means just one thing; it’s Edwin Diaz time. The superstar closer’s bullpen entrance song recently went viral after the entire stadium went into a frenzy when Diaz took the mound. Now, one of baseball’s most recognizable closer entrances is about to level up even further. According to Raul Ramos, at some point later this season, the Mets will have live trumpets in the building for Diaz’s renowned entry.

It seems Sugar Diaz will be able to walk from the bullpen to the mound with LIVE 🎺. The #Mets will have Timmy Trumpet at #CitiField. I am being told it would probably happen on August 28th. #LGM #LosMets pic.twitter.com/b4Fk2rMOxB — Raul Ramos (@RamosRauli) August 11, 2022

The Mets have invited Timmy Trumpet to Citi Field to help fire up the crowd when Diaz enters the game. The exact date remains unknown for Timmy to play along with Diaz’s bullpen entrance song. Ramos initially indicated it would take place Aug. 28, but quickly walked that back after being informed Timmy Trumpet would be on tour on that date.

While it’s not known precisely when this will take place, Mets fans will absolutely want to be in the building when it does. Seeing Diaz enter the game without live music is already an electric experience, but now the closer’s routine will reach new heights when actual live trumpets are incorporated. If you thought Citi Field was the place to be earlier this season, just wait until the Timmy Trumpet-Edwin Diaz tandem steals the show and sucks the life out of the opposition.

This season, Edwin Diaz has been arguably baseball’s most dominant relief pitcher. The 28-year-old has a 1.39 ERA with 26 saves and a jaw-dropping 91 strikeouts in 45.1 innings.