Edwin Diaz’s walkout song is starting a new social media trend

MLB is regaining popularity. Viewership has increased as of late and people are beginning to take notice of the game. Some of that can be attributed to the on-field talent. The Juan Soto trade news drew attention as well. But it is New York Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz’s walk out song that has skyrocketed interest in the game. His walkout is even starting a new social media trend!

Edwin Diaz has an ELITE walkout song

pic.twitter.com/sAXS9rINRG — Bet The Bases (@betthebases) July 27, 2022

The Mets also happen to be playing a quality brand of baseball which helps matters as well. New York currently sits in first place in the NL East.

Edwin Diaz has been the best closer in baseball this year. He owns a jaw-dropping 1.39 ERA and 0.86 WHIP to go along with 26 saves for the Mets. There is no question that the team would not be where they are without him. The Mets have also received attention because of Jacob deGrom. The superstar recently returned from injury and has been electric ever since.

Jacob deGrom and Edwin Diaz are single-handedly growing the game of baseball.

As for the aforementioned social media trend, there is an Edwin Diaz challenge trending right now. The trend consists of a person walking/jogging while being filmed from behind with Edwin Diaz’s walkout song playing in the background. Here are some examples of this growing trend.

Edwin Diaz has the dopest Walk Out song in Baseball! I had to start The #EdwinDiazChallenge pic.twitter.com/bVF0tE0l0I — Brandon London (@BrandonLondonTV) August 8, 2022

Me and Edwin go to work the same way pic.twitter.com/ZYcqfduEXb — Talkin’ Jake (@TalkinJake) August 9, 2022

In all reality, this is exactly what MLB needed. They tried changing the rules of the game. But social media is what people pay attention to in today’s day and age. And this Edwin Diaz walkout song challenge is only going to help baseball continue to grow.