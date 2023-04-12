Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Edwin Diaz’s unfortunate injury that he sustained in a winning celebration during the World Baseball Classic threw a wrench into the New York Mets’ plans. The knee injury he sustained will sideline him for a while but a return this season is not out of the question.

The Mets are working hard to get their star closer healthy. So far, his progress is heading in the right direction. Diaz said that he could return this season, though not until the very end of it.

📽️ Speaking for the first time since injuring his knee in March, Edwin Díaz offers hope that he can pitch this season: pic.twitter.com/oMfD1ZaYde — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 12, 2023

“I’m feeling great. We are working hard to see if I can come back,” the Mets star told reporters. “It’s not impossible but everything is going in the right direction with the team and the doctors say I’m doing great. So, I’m really happy…First of all, they want me to get better my knee first and then they will see how I’m responding with my strength, all these things I have to do, and then start throwing. If the tests come back good, I might throw this year.”

Diaz became the best closing pitcher in baseball last season with his blazing fastball and a sharp uptick in the usage of his slider. He was a strikeout machine as he led the Mets’ bullpen and won the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Award. Without him, New York’s bullpen lacks a high-end arm, though it does have solid pitchers like David Robertson and Adam Ottavino.

The Mets have gotten off to a rocky start to the season. Should they rebound and find themselves in the playoffs, they could get a massive boost with Edwin Diaz’s return.