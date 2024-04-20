New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor is doing his best to stay positive, amidst a hitting slump. Lindor is out to a .167 start with his batting average through the first several weeks of the season. The shortstop is focused on the things that mean the most to him, as he works his way through the turbulence.
“Man, rely on my teammates. Rely on my wife. Rely on my daughters,” Lindor said, per the New York Post. “The world is a beautiful place. It can get nasty at times. But it’s a beautiful place.”
It hasn't been all bad for the Mets infielder. Lindor hit a home run to help lift the team on Friday, in a 9-4 victory over the L.A. Dodgers. Lindor blasted a two-run homer in the seventh-inning of the game that proved pivotal for the Big Apple's National League team. It was his 12th hit this season, in 66 at-bats.
“Understanding, it’s an uphill fight, you’ve got to stay the course no matter what,” Lindor added. “I’ve got to continue to compete day in and day out, and be myself. At the end of the day, I’m not going to be somebody else. I’ve got to be me.”
Lindor and the Mets
Lindor's homer on Friday was his second of the season. The shortstop also has four runs batted in on the campaign. It was the only homer that he has hit in the last week, and his two RBIs were the only runs he had batted in over the last seven days.
Those numbers simply have to improve for Lindor. The Mets can't win games with their star shortstop hitting .167, with one home run coming in a week. On the season, the Mets started pitifully slow but have worked through a few kinks. The team is now 11-8 on the season following Friday's win, and on a red-hot five game winning streak.
Mets fans certainly hope that momentum keeps going. Lindor's homer is also a big sign for the team. The shortstop is a switch hitter, and he says that he's looking for more consistency at both sides of the plate.
“I try to be the same hitter from both sides. I try to help myself from the right side to the left side, and from the left side to the right side,” Lindor added. “It’s a blessing and a curse at times, because when I’m locked in on one side, I try to bring it to the other side. But I guess I get a little mixed up. Sometimes I have to think as two different hitters.”
Mets fans hope Lindor keeps his bat hot on Saturday, as the team faces the Dodgers once again. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 Eastern. The Dodgers are 12-10 on the year.