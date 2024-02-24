The New York Mets were arguably the biggest disappointment in the big leagues in 2023, spending around $500 million in the winter only to miss the playoffs completely with a record well below .500. The organization ultimately blew things up at the trade deadline, parting ways with their two aces in Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. But, 2024 is a new year and a chance for the Mets to redeem themselves, which Francisco Lindor appears to believe can happen.
Speaking at Spring Training to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Lindor shed light on why he thinks this group can make the playoffs in the upcoming campaign:
“I believe it, I believe it. I mean, to be in the playoffs you have to believe that you belong there before everything starts that you belong there and if we go player by player, we got what it takes. We just gotta go out there and do it. Last year we had what it took, but we just didn't do it. It might not be the most talented team or the most superstar team, but we got the guys that can get it done.”
There's no question the talent was there in 23′. They just failed to live up to expectations. Losing Scherzer and Verlander hurts, but the rotation could still be solid with Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, Adrian Houser, Luis Severino, and Tylor Megill. The injury to Kodai Senga certainly hurts, though.
Although the National League East is one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, the Mets shouldn't be counted out. With guys like Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Starling Marte, among others. they have enough firepower to make some noise, plus some interesting prospects coming up. And after how last year went, you better believe NY will be motivated to silence the doubters.