Kodai Senga received an unfortunate injury update on Thursday as the Mets prepare to begin spring training.

It was previously reported that New York Mets star pitcher Kodai Senga was dealing with arm fatigue before spring training. On Thursday, David Stearns provided a Senga injury update, via Tim Healey of Newsday Sports.

“Update: Kodai Senga has a moderate shoulder strain, David Stearns said. He’s shut down ‘until symptoms subside and strength returns.' He is expected to start the season the IL. No word on how long,” Healey wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Mets are obviously hopeful that Senga will not need to miss a significant amount of time. He was expected to be New York's ace in 2024 following his All-Star rookie season. This is not the way Senga or the Mets envisioned spring training starting.

The 31-year-old recorded a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 2023. He was one of the few bright spots for a Mets ball club that fell well below expectations. New York will need their pitching rotation to step up amid Senga's absence to begin the 2024 campaign.

Mets' pitching rotation

The Mets added a number of veteran pitchers this past offseason. Luis Severino and Sean Manaea were among the Mets' offseason signings. Jose Quintana, Adrian Houser, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson are other rotation options for New York. The team will need to lean on depth with Kodai Senga expected to miss time.

The Mets will have a difficult time competing in the talented National League East this season. It's baseball, so anything is possible. Perhaps New York will shock the MLB world and make a legitimate playoff run.

Senga's injury status will go a long way into determining how the Mets fare throughout the '24 season. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Senga as they are made available.