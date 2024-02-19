Let's make some Mets 2024 predictions

With the New York Mets reporting for spring training, a lot of eyes will be on the team with the top payroll in MLB after a disappointing 2023 season. Ahead of the start of spring training games, we'll be making our Mets bold predictions for the 2024 season.

The 2023 season went about as bad as you could draw up for the Mets, as they finished with a 75-87 record and sold at the trade deadline. The one big fish they were after this offseason was Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a deal for the same amount that the Mets offered with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets made a good effort for Yamamoto, but decided to make smaller moves outside of pursuing him. Notable moves are the additions of Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Harrison Bader and Joey Wendle. All of these signings are cheaper deals by David Stearns. Despite the lack of a splash move that many expected to see on a yearly basis with owner Steve Cohen, the Mets have decided to make smaller moves, and have expressed that the plan to fully compete is in 2025. However, Stearns still insists that the Mets are a playoff-caliber team.

Not many have high expectations for the Mets, but there are some good pieces in place. With that said, it is time to move on to our Mets 2024 bold predictions.

Francisco Lindor wins Platinum Glove

The Mets' acquisition of shortstop Francisco Lindor has paid off. Despite the lack of success from the team overall in 2023, Francisco Lindor's season should be appreciated. Over the years, Lindor has developed a great reputation on defense, and rightfully so.

When looking at Francisco Lindor's defensive metrics, they grade out well pretty much every year. Last year, Lindor posted seven defensive runs saved with six outs above average, according to FanGraphs. Lindor was a finalist for the gold glove award for shortstop in the National League, losing out to Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs.

Lindor has the ability to put together a monster defensive season, and has put up 21 outs above average as recently as 2021, according to FanGraphs. He won the platinum glove back in 2016 with Cleveland. Expect him to add a second one this season.

Francisco Alvarez hits 30+ home runs

The Mets are betting a lot on Francisco Alvarez becoming one of the staples of the team. He showed a lot of flashes last season, and displayed a lot of power.

In 123 games played last year, Francisco Alvarez hit 25 home runs. That is an impressive number for a rookie, even though fans would like the average and on-base percentage to be higher.

This year, Francisco Alvarez should get as much, if not more playing time than he did last year. Whether it be through increased playing time, or natural development as a hitter, expect Alvarez to cross that 30 home run threshold this season.

Mets return to the playoffs in a Wild Card spot

While the Mets are not on par with the Atlanta Braves or maybe even the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, there is still enough there to believe in them to be a Wild Card team.

The bottom line is there was just a lot that went wrong in 2023. The additions of Manaea and Severino should provide some innings that the Mets need behind Kodai Senga. A team with Lindor, Pete Alonso, Senga, Brandon Nimmo and likely better depth to fill out the roster should see a return to the playoffs.