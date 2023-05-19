Francisco Lindor has a fiercely loyal wife. Days after retired infielder Jason Kipnis implied the Mets shortstop and his former Cleveland (then-Indians) teammate lacked leadership skills, Katia Reguero Lindor fired back with a scathing claim.

“My husband is such a classy person, would never say what a bully Kipnis was in the clubhouse,” she tweeted. “Sounds like a true leader versus the opposite of a leader.”

Kipnis wasted little time in responding to the accusation and again apologized for his comments (NSFW), which he had already clarified was not a shot at the 29-year-old Gold Glover on an individual level and was more of a speculative criticism on the Mets as a whole.

“I’m not so sure about bully, but I said it earlier and I’ll say it again, terrible take on my end and I was wrong,” he said. “Should be proud of the man he’s grown into and nothing but love for the Lindor family. Can admit when I f****d up. Sorry it even got to here.”

Lindor and the two-time All-Star played alongside one another in the middle infield for five seasons, so one would assume they had plenty of exchanges. At the very least, his tweet and Kipnis’ appearance on Foul Territory appears to suggest that they were not best buds. Though, Lindor handled the question perfectly and showed no public ill-will towards Kipnis after being questioned for a response.

Hopefully, these two can smooth things over at the next reunion. In the meantime, Lindor is focused on getting into a groove offensively (.225 batting average, .410 slugging) and helping New York play up to the massive expectations everyone has for the team.

A torrid run at the plate that coincides with a Mets’ winning streak would probably erase any notions of leadership problems in this clubhouse.