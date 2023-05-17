My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 season hasn’t gotten off to the start the New York Mets were hoping for, and unsurprisingly, everyone has come under fire for the team’s struggles. For Francisco Lindor, he probably wasn’t expecting to find himself getting criticized by one of his former teammates, but Jason Kipnis appeared to take some shots at Lindor recently amid their continued cold streak.

Kipnis called out the Mets for having no leadership in their clubhouse, and when he was asked if he considered Lindor a leader, considering they spent time together in Cleveland, Kipnis doubled down on his stance. Many fans have taken Kipnis’ comments as a direct shot at Lindor, so the recently retired second baseman took a second to clear up what he meant by his comments.

Via Jason Kipnis:

“Not trying to go at anybody with the video yesterday.. they were asking what the locker room looked like so we speculated..cause that’s all we can do! We don’t actually know what’s goin on there cause we’re not there! Not trying to be that old head guy so I’ll choose wiser words. Said what I said, we’ll move on cause I don’t have the energy nor the want to for Twitter back n forths! -Also Frankie wasn’t expected to be a leader when he was so young. I bet he’s grown into a d*** good one. We’re just talkin about s*** cause they’re not winning like they can.”

Kipnis notes that his statement was made as more of a broad generalization of the Mets, rather than an attack on Lindor, while also saying he doesn’t really know how good of a leader Lindor is since he was a younger guy in Cleveland that wasn’t thrust into the spotlight. This certainly makes sense from Kipnis, but it remains to be seen whether his former teammate in Lindor will be as forgiving for his recent comments here.