Francisco Lindor’s crazy Mets record proves he isn’t overpaid

Francisco Lindor may not have been a 2022 All-Star but he has been great for the New York Mets this season. The shortstop is top 10 in position-player WAR on both Fangraphs and Baseball Reference because of his well-rounded skill set, helping New York to one of the best records in MLB.

Although it is just the middle of August, Lindor already etched his name in the franchise history books. In the rubber match of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, he blooped a single to right field to get the Mets their first run and himself his 82nd RBI for the season, passing Jose Reyes’ 2006 mark for the most in team history by a shortstop.

FRANCISCO LINDOR HAS BROKEN THE METS' RECORD FOR RBIs BY A SHORTSTOP IN A SINGLE SEASON! pic.twitter.com/xY2hPn0S0b — SNY (@SNYtv) August 14, 2022

Although Lindor has been very solid for the Mets after a rough first season in Queens, much of the discussion around him is about his massive contract. His 10-year, $341 million deal has been relitigated time after time, with many baseball fans (and even some Mets fans) suggesting he isn’t worth the money.

Say what you will about RBIs as a stat (Pete Alonso certainly will), the fact that the Mets have not and many star shortstops throughout their history and/or how one of the prospects New York traded for him (Andre Gimenez) is already an All-Star. In the end, Lindor has provided great production on offense and defense while being paid accordingly. Coming into today, he had a slash line of .268/.346/.459 with 20 home runs in 113 games.

The simple fact is that Francisco Lindor is one of the best players at his position and one of the key players for the Mets, who are in contention for a World Series. Players of his talent are expensive but New York is certainly happy that it has him.