Giants add depth, Mets get some cash

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants both made intriguing additions to their pitching staff this past Friday, and now they are coming together to make a minor trade that should ideally get each franchise closer to rounding out its Spring Training roster.

New York is sending catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel to San Fran, per FanSided's Robert Murray. The Mets designated the 29-year-old for assignment last week, so they are surely pleased to get back some cash considerations for him.

Hummel's stay with the organization is a brief one, to say the least, as the Mets claimed him off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Dec. 1. Things change in a hurry in the MLB offseason, however, and the front office clearly thinks there are other options to fill the Portland, Oregon native's role.

How Mets, Giants shape up so far this winter

New York signed catcher Austin Allen to a minor league contract on Tuesday, so its recent transactions make even more sense. The first few months of David Stearns' tenure as the Mets' president of baseball operations have been characterized by short-term additions, but ones that could potentially pay dividends in 2024.

Pitchers Sean Manaea and Luis Severino could provide key depth for the rotation, or possibly enjoy a resurgence in their new environment. Harrison Bader is a former Gold Glove winner who has flashed some power in the past, and 2021 All-Star Joey Wendle can play all around the infield. It's not the offseason fans clamored for, but Stearns has found success by employing a similar line of thinking while with the Milwaukee Brewers.

While some patience might be extended to the Mets for a transition-like 2024 season, the Giants will be expected to take a leap forward in the National League standings after falling apart in September. They signed outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee and right-handed flamethrower Jordan Hicks in free agency, among others, and now acquire some extra versatility and organizational depth.

Cooper Hummel has a .166 batting average in just 76 big league games with the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks but has played in all three outfield positions in addition to manning the backstop on occasion. This deal is unlikely to grab fans' attention, but it should still benefit both the Mets and Giants. At least slightly.