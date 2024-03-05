One day after the New York Mets saw their season come to a close, pitchers Drew Smith and Brooks Raley immediately got to work on improving their mechanics.
How they accomplished that was by using what the Mets think is their secret weapon; a state-of-the-art research facility that the team uses as their ‘pitching lab.'
The motion-sensor technology and dozens of cameras generated a rendering of the pitchers’ biomechanics, with the high-speed cameras able to slow down each movement — including the actual throwing motion – in order to analyze what any given player is actually doing and how to improve.
Smith already had reverted to his Ferris wheel style of pitching, but seeing the data that informed him his proper delivery was back, which gave hope for his velocity and slider, was encouraging.
“That’s where I saw that my mechanics were better,” Smith said, per Mark Sanchez of the NY Post. “We confirmed that it was better right away. … So got the feedback from that, spent the offseason working on that, and I think we made some good strides.”
The lab opened in June, a tangible sign both of Steve Cohen’s support and the Mets’ attempt to catch up in technological areas where they had fallen behind.
Cohen has shown willing to spend money to upgrade the Mets in multiple ways. Recently, he even hired a dance team to perform between innings as a way to enhance the fan experience. While some fans don't like the move, Cohen clearly isn't bothered by their reaction.