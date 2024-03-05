The New York Mets are introducing a “Queens Crew” dance team for the 2024 MLB season.
Mets owner Steve Cohen clearly thinks it's a good idea, and responded to a fan who thought it didn't make sense to have a dance squad at an MLB game.
“This is baseball… this isn't the NBA or NFL,” the fan wrote. There's not halftime in this game. I don't see how a dance team is necessary?”
Said Cohen in response, “Excellent point. I forgot how serious baseball is relative to other sports”
A co-ed dance team consisting of 19 members will perform before Mets games and in between innings at Citi Field. The Mets join the Houston Astros and two National League East rivals (Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins) as MLB organizations to form a dance squad.
In an interview with the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez, Mets vice president of brand marketing Trisha Donlin said the team hopes the dance squad will “bring Queens to life.”
“Of course you're going to have long-standing fans that don't want change,” Said Donlin “But we're really optimistic that people are going to embrace this because the talent is really undeniable. This team sucks you in in a big way.”
Donlin said the Mets want to “break the boundaries” of the usual big-league baseball entertainment. Cohen is obviously on board with bucking old-school baseball conventions and energizing the Citi Field crowd in the upcoming season.
Amid the revamped in-stadium entertainment, the Mets are currently getting ready for the season in spring training.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil is reportedly dealing with an injury. New York manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that McNeil is battling left bicep soreness. He is still working in the infield but will be shut down from hitting “for a few days.”