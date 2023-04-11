Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was absolutely shelled last Tuesday by the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs across 5.1 innnings, including three home runs. But as the future Hall of Famer he is, Scherzer bounced back on Monday evening in Flushing, giving up a mere one hit in five frames against the San Diego Padres, who possess arguably the best lineup in baseball.

After his outing, the veteran explained how he made small adjustments from that last outing that paid dividends. Via The New York Post:

“I thought I self-diagnosed [my last start] right,” Max Scherzer said. “I’m not broken. I wasn’t broken after the Milwaukee start. I didn’t have to reinvent the wheel, just had to fine-tune some things. That’s baseball. If you follow the results, you can make yourself go crazy at times. You’ve got to be able to reflect on what’s actually happening and know where you’re getting beat. I thought I identified the right things to be able to do, and I made better pitches because of that.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When you’re as good as Max Scherzer, belief never goes out the window. The right-hander simply just had to re-group and focus on making better pitches. He did just that.

Scherzer allowed three walks and also struck out six, consistently pounding the zone and challenging Padres hitters. While his ERA still sits at 4.41 on the year, Monday’s start could very well be a turning point for the 38-year-old early on in the campaign. The Mets undoubtedly need his best each and every day, especially with Justin Verlander still sidelined with a lat strain.

New York is now above .500 as well, sitting at 6-5 after the 5-0 win.