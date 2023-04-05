A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Max Scherzer had a poor ending to his 2022 season. It appears that the New York Mets pitcher is still not over his struggles, as he continues to find a cure to his malaise, having performed badly in his first two starts of the 2023 MLB season.

During his second start of the year against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road on Tuesday, Max Scherzer got pummeled for five earned runs on eight hits with two walks issued while striking out only a pair of hitters in 5.1 innings of work in a 9-0 loss. Although the anemic offense of the Mets did Max Scherzer no favor, it was clear that something is not right with the veteran.

“It makes your head scratch,” Max Scherzer said after the meeting with the Brewers, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “I’ve just got to pitch better — that’s it. There’s no other quote. There’s no other way to do it. Be accountable for what you are and get the outs when you need to get outs.”

In his first start of the 2023 MLB campaign, Scherzer gave up three earned runs on four hits, including a home run, while issuing two free passes in six innings of a 5-3 road win versus the Miami Marlins during Opening Day.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dating back to the 2022 MLB postseason, Max Scherzer has a whopping 7.89 ERA over his last four starts overall.

Scherzer will have several days to find and fix any issues in his pitching before getting this next start against the San Diego Padres on Apr. 10.