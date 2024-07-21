Manager Carlos Mendoza and the New York Mets are currently looking for ways to stay afloat in a heated playoff race that looks poised to come down to the wire as the season crosses its midway point. The Mets struggled mightily coming out of the gates this year, falling behind the eight ball quickly in the NL East, but Mendoza's squad had shown resiliency in clawing their way back to above the .500 mark and giving themselves a potential chance at a wild card berth later on this season.

Of course, at this time of year, the story that typically dominates the headlines revolves around the MLB trade deadline, which is set to expire on July 30, and one person who may or may not be subtly putting pressure on his team to make some moves is none other than Mets veteran and former All Star JD Martinez, who recently spoke on his experiences with the 2021 Boston Red Sox and how frustrating that season was at the deadline.

“We got to the deadline and didn’t get anybody,” said Martinez about those Red Sox, via Newsday. “We needed help and we had to grind all the way back. Fortunately, we snuck into the wild card, but we saw teams all around us get better and we didn’t. …

“I remember how demoralizing it was for the team, doing the opposite thing. Obviously, there’s a price and a cost. That has to be reasonable. But it’s definitely big. I know teams feel it, clubhouses feel it.”

What should the Mets do?

The Mets haven't made any significant moves yet but there is still time to get something done if they truly feel they have a chance to compete.

However, recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted that “GMs are more reluctant than ever to give up prized prospects for a short-term fix for the pennant race,” meaning that for a team like the Mets that is only a couple of games above the .500 mark, dumping valuable young assets for a long shot at contention may not be worth the risk.

It's been a steady decline for the Mets since about midway through the 2022 season, when they were coasting toward an NL East title but then relinquished that to the Atlanta Braves, lost in the Wild Card round to the San Diego Padres, and then missed the playoffs altogether in 2024.

In any case, time is running out for New York to make a decision.