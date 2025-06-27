Pitcher Griffin Canning was forced to leave the New York Mets' 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves early after suffering an apparent Achilles injury. On Friday, the club received an update regarding Canning's situation.

Reports indicate that the Mets are placing Canning on the 60-day injury list after it was confirmed he suffered a ruptured Achilles, according to team beat reporter Andrew Tredinnick. The decision to place Griffin Canning on the IL was followed by a flurry of roster moves from New York.

“It is a ruptured Achilles for Griffin Canning. He has been placed on the 60-day IL. The Mets have reinstated Mark Vientos, called up RHP Blade Tidwell and LHP Colin Poche, and optioned Austin Warren and Jared Young.”

Article Continues Below

The Mets' pitcher was pulled after 2.2 innings on Thursday night after he stepped awkwardly on the mound and fell to the ground. He was well on his way to a good game, too, as the 29-year-old starter recorded three strikeouts in his appearance. Having suffered a ruptured Achilles, it's expected that Griffin Canning will miss the remainder of the season.

Before suffering the injury, Canning was experiencing a solid campaign for the Mets. Through 76.1 innings pitched this season, Griffin Canning recorded a 3.77 ERA and 1.376 WHIP while totaling 70 strikeouts. He also had a 7-3 win-loss record through 16 starts.

The Mets signed him last offseason to a one-year, $4.25 million contract. He was viewed as a solid piece for the back-end of the rotation in New York. He was providing solid consistency in his debut season with the club after playing for the Los Angeles Angels for five seasons.

While Griffin Canning nurses his Achilles injury, the Mets will continue playing the season. New York is slated to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, which is the first of a three-game series. David Peterson will start on the mound.