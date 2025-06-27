The New York Mets are back in control of the NL East, and Pete Alonso made sure to let the league know exactly how much belief he has in his squad. After a much-needed 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves Thursday night, Alonso echoed the confidence surging through the Mets clubhouse, even amid ongoing injury concerns.

Speaking in a postgame interview shared by the Mets’ official X account, formerly known as Twitter, Alonso didn’t hold back his optimism.

"There's a lot of belief in this group. There's a lot of talent in this room." – Pete Alonso Full Locker Room Reaction 🎥👉 https://t.co/ihSuayjrcJ pic.twitter.com/bgeaL09GSq — New York Mets (@Mets) June 27, 2025

“There’s a lot of belief in this group. There’s a lot of talent in this room,” Alonso said, referencing the team's resilience and their push through adversity.

Alonso’s words came after a strong showing by New York in the final two games of a critical four-game set against Atlanta. The Mets had lost 10 of their last 11 games before bouncing back with back-to-back victories, including Thursday night’s shutout win in Queens. The team is now 48-34, overtaking the Philadelphia Phillies by a half-game in the division.

However, the win came at a price. Starting pitcher Griffin Canning exited early after suffering a non-contact injury while breaking toward the third base line. The right-hander, who owns a 3.77 ERA this season, was visibly emotional as he was helped off the field. Manager Carlos Mendoza later shared that the team suspects an Achilles injury.

Still, the Mets clubhouse rallied. Four relievers combined to pitch 6 1/3 scoreless innings, blanking a Braves offense that had been hot entering the series. Alonso himself recorded three hits and one RBI, setting the tone with his leadership both on and off the field.

With injuries to starters like Canning, Sean Manaea, and Kodai Senga, the bullpen has been forced to pick up the slack. The timing of Alonso’s vote of confidence is critical, especially as the trade deadline and All-Star break approach.

New York’s success this season has hinged on resilience. In 2024, they clawed back from 11 games under .500 to make a postseason push. Now, with stars like Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor heating up, the Mets look poised to make another charge.

The tight race in the NL East standings adds urgency to every outing. Philadelphia remains just behind, and any slip-ups could cost the Mets their position. But if Alonso’s message resonates with the locker room, this could be the rallying point they need.

Whether this belief translates into sustained success remains to be seen—but if confidence counts for anything, the Mets are right where they need to be.