The New York Mets will continue their four-game series with the Miami Marlins on Saturday at LoanDepot Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Mets-Marlins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Mets-Marlins Projected Starters

Jose Quintana vs. Roddery Munoz

Jose Quintana (4-6) with a 4.16 ERA

Last Start: Quintana labored in his last outing, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs, six hits, striking out eight, and walking one in a loss to the Colorado Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Quintana has been slightly worse on the road, going 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA over eight starts away from Citi Field.

Roddery Munoz (1-4) with a 5.47 ERA

Last Start: Munoz went 6 2/3 innings in his last outing, allowing six runs, four earned, on five hits while striking out two and walking two in a loss to the Houston Astros.

2024 Home Splits: Munoz has been awful at home, going 1-1 with a 6.50 ERA over four starts at LoanDepot Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -154

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mets vs. Marlins

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: WPIX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are having a much better season than they did last year. Coming out of the All-Star Break, New York was 49-46 and clinging to the final wildcard spot in the National League. Much of this has had to do with a lineup that is 10th in batting and fifth in home runs. Ultimately, they have some sluggers who can batter the baseball.

Pete Alonso will likely stay with the Mets for the foreseeable future, as he has been one of the better hitters in this lineup. Significantly, he is batting .240 with 19 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 53 runs and is on pace to drive in 100 runners and score 100 runs. Francisco Lindor continues to be effective at the plate. He is hitting .253 with 17 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 63 runs. JD Martinez has been an effective addition to the lineup this season. Substantially, he is batting .263 with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 27 runs.

Quintana has done well against the Marlins, going 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA in four starts. Ultimately, he is part of a rotation that has struggled, ranking 20th in team ERA. When Quintana is done, he will turn it over to a bullpen that ranks 20th in team ERA. If they can take the lead into the ninth, they will turn to closer Edwin Diaz, who is 3-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 10 saves in 15 chances and must do a better job of closing out games.

The Mets will cover the spread if their top bats can make some headway at the plate to give Quintana the lead early in the game. Then, they need their pitching to hold up and avoid collapsing at the end.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are currently the worst team in baseball and have seen nothing go right this season. Unfortunately, they sit at 33-63 coming out of the All-Star Break and dream of the top pick next season. In the meantime, they must rely on an offense that has been offensive, and not in the best way, ranking just 25th in batting average.

Bryan De La Cruz is the best hitter on the team. He is hitting .242 with 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 41 runs. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm Jr. continues to rock and roll. Chisholm is batting .249 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 41 runs. Likewise, Jesus Sanchez is the next-best hitter on the squad, hitting .245 with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 28 runs.

Munoz has not had a quality start over his last five outings. He is part of a rotation that is the second-worst in baseball. When Munoz finishes, he will turn over to a bullpen that ranks 15th in baseball in team ERA. Tanner Scott will take the mound if the Marlins lead in the ninth and come in with a record of 6-5 with a 1.34 ERA and 14 saves in 16 chances.

The Marlins will cover the spread if they can make things difficult for Quintana. Then, they need a good outing from Munoz, and he must avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Despite being in a playoff position, the Mets are only 47-48 against the spread. Conversely, the Marlins are 42-54 against the spread. New York has also been solid on the run line on the road, going 23-19. Meanwhile, Miami is just 19-30 against the spread at home. But the Mets are 20-29 against the spread when they have been the favorite. But they are 8-8 when they have been the favorite on the road. We trust Quintana over Munoz in this one. Mets cover the spread.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: New York Mets -1.5 (+108)