The New York Mets are in a massive slump right now. They are hoping to end this slump, and the lineup needs third baseman Mark Vientos back in it. Mets' star Juan Soto had something to say about the struggles.

Mark Vientos has been out since June 2. His season did not start as expected. Batting just .230 with six homers and an OPS of just .678, the third baseman knows that coming back from this injury can be a fresh start.

Vientos had a spectacular 2024 postseason. He batted .327 with a .998 OPS in 13 games. He had 18 hits, two doubles, five home runs, and 14 RBIs. He was a major reason why the Mets were able to make their way to the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As he said above, he thought this season would be similar. That is not the case.

According to ESPN's Todd Zola, Vientos is near a return and could be activated as soon as possible.

“After playing a pair of rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse, Mark Vientos could be activated by the Mets prior to tonight's game with the Braves. Vientos will reportedly be back with the club, but it isn't clear if he'll return to the lineup today or tomorrow.”

The Mets and Braves are playing Game 3 of their series right now. Vientos was not activated before the game, but can be tomorrow. Manager Carlos Mendoza said that there is a chance that Vientos, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio are all on the roster together.

The Mets are coming off a win, but it is just their second in a 10-game span. They need a spark, and maybe Vientos can be that spark as he was in last year's postseason.