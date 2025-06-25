The New York Mets have looked great this season. They are 46-34, and sit in second place in the National League East division. The Mets started the season off hot, but they have since lost their top spot in the division. Still, New York owns a Wild Card spot, and they are looking to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

In order for a team to boost their World Series chances at the trade deadline, they have to acquire players they truly need. The Mets have to figure out their biggest team needs, and find a way to address that before July 31st.

What exactly are the team needs at Citi Field, and who should they trade for? Below are two trades the Mets can make that would significantly boost their World Series chances.

Mets team needs

The Mets have lost nine of their last 10 games, and their weaknesses are starting to come to light. In fact, New York just sent down Francisco Alvarez after a rough stretch of games, while Luisangel Acuna joined him in Triple-A because of his struggles. With those two out of the lineup in Queens, the Mets have to find someone that can produce at those positions.

With Alvarez down, a catcher is a big need for the Mets. The second-best catcher on the team has not been great at the plate, and they do not have much to back him up. Bringing in a catcher to help direct the pitching staff, and hit a little bit at the plate would be a massive help.

Additionally, New York does not have much production in center field. On the season, the players that have been put in center field are slashing .236/.299/.358 with a wRC+ of 86. If New York can find a way to add an impact center fielder to the lineup, the team is going to compete for the NL East crown by the time the season ends.

Finally, like the rest of the league, pitchers are always at a premium. New York's pitching staff has been the heart of the team, though. They are leading the MLB in starting pitching ERA, and their bullpen is seventh in the same category. Another good reliever or starter could always come in handy, but it is not something at the top of the list for the Mets.

Eugenio Suarez would be perfect for the Mets

The Diamondbacks are not necessarily going to be sellers. However, if the price is right, anybody is for sale. We just saw that in the Rafael Devers trade, and in the offseason when Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs. With that in mind, if the Mets can offer enough, Eugenio Suarez would be a perfect fit for the team.

On the season, Suarez is slashing .251/.323/.569 with 25 home runs, 67 RBI, and 48 runs scored in 78 games played. 40 of his 71 total hits have gone for extra bases this year, and his power would be an asset in any lineup in the MLB. Adding him to a batting order that includes Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto would immediately make New York an incredibly feared lineup.

The Mets would have to give up a couple prospects for the third baseman, but the price would be worth it. Suarez is a free agent after this season, so trading him would make a lot of sense for the Diamondbacks if they do not plan to bring him back in 2026.

Luis Robert Jr could be worth the risk

There is no denying that Luis Robert Jr has been awful for the Chicago White Sox this season. He is slashing .185/.270/.313 with eight home runs, 32 RBI, 27 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases. The biggest problem in his game this year has been the swing-and-miss. He has not been making a lot of contact, and his trade value is diminishing because of that.

Despite his struggles, the potential with Luis Robert Jr. is there. He has speed, power, and he plays a good enough center field to get the job done. When a player is on a struggling team, they tend to match the quality of play around them. A change of scenery could be just what Robert needs.

With his trade value diminishing, the Mets would not have to give up all that much. This is especially true if they can find a way to get a deal done sooner rather than later. There is a risk when trading for a struggling player, but this is a risk worth taking.