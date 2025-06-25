The New York Mets badly needed a spark on the mound, and Frankie Montas delivered. In his long-awaited team debut, the right-hander threw five shutout innings against the rival Atlanta Braves, helping the Mets stay competitive in a tight NL East standings race. For a team battling rotation injuries and inconsistency, Montas’ performance felt like more than just a quality start, it felt like a turning point.

Making his first appearance in Queens after a lengthy injury recovery, Montas showed flashes of his old self. His fastball topped out at 98 mph, he mixed five pitches well, and he worked efficiently through 80 pitches. After struggling during rehab with a 12.05 ERA, this outing was a needed boost for both Montas and the Mets rotation.

The Mets officially reinstated Montas from the 60-day injured list just ahead of the game. Facing one of the league's most dangerous offenses when clicking. In a critical Braves vs. Mets divisional matchup, expectations were modest. But Montas silenced doubters — including plenty within his own fanbase.

It wasn’t the most dominant outing of the year, but it was exactly what the Mets needed — until the bullpen collapsed. Now 0-4 on the homestand and trailing by two in the bottom of the eighth, they’re staring at the possibility of falling to 0-5 to their division rival on the year.

User ItsDJ “ (@PhotobombChamp) was pleasantly surprised by the performance, posting the following to X, formerly known as Twitter: Way better than everyone expected. fastball looked sharp”

Mets fan Rebranded (@rebrandedIRP200), wrote the following on the platform: “I am sorry for doubting him”



Article Continues Below

The message appeared above a graphic that read: “David Stearns Baseball Genius.”

RichieRich85 (@Richie_Brienza) kept it blunt, adding: “Hell of an outing for a staff that’s been absolutely shelled”

Unfortunately, the Mets bullpen couldn’t hold the line. Moments after Montas exited with the game tied, the Braves erupted for five runs in the sixth inning and added two more in the eighth — quickly erasing his impressive debut and turning it into a footnote in yet another frustrating loss.

With Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill still sidelined, Montas’ return should be viewed as a positive step for the Mets. If he can stay healthy and pitch anywhere close to this level consistently, he could become a stabilizing force in the rotation and a key piece in the playoff hunt.

Despite the team’s collapse, Montas’ showing marked a rare bright spot. His return was a reminder of his upside — and perhaps, of what the club could be if their pitching holds together.