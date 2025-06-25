The New York Mets made significant roster changes on Wednesday, reshaping their bullpen by designating left-handers Jose Castillo and Richard Lovelady for assignment to make room for right-handed pitching prospect Jonathan Pintaro and left-hander Brandon Waddell.

Pintaro, 27, joins the major league roster as the Mets’ No. 22 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. A standout in Double-A Binghamton this season, Pintaro posted a 3.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 42.1 innings, tallying 57 strikeouts across 11 starts.

Despite his role as a starter, he typically pitched in stints of three to five innings and will now transition to a multi-inning bullpen role in the majors. Pintaro was briefly promoted to Triple-A Syracuse before being called up to the big league roster.

Renowned for a deep and deceptive arsenal, Pintaro features a plus-rated cutter, a sinker, sweeper, an upper-90s four-seam fastball, and a changeup. Scouts have praised his unusual delivery and pitch movement, identifying him as a strong candidate for a relief role.

His journey to the majors is notable. After five collegiate seasons at Division II Shorter University and time in the independent Pioneer League with the Glacier Range Riders, he was signed by the Mets in 2023.

Alongside Jonathan Pintaro, Brandon Waddell was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets' bullpen has been heavily taxed recently, with all eight relievers used over the previous two days, prompting the need for fresh arms.

The moves came at the expense of Jose Castillo and Richard Lovelady, both of whom are now in DFA limbo.

Castillo, acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a cash deal, had pitched well with a 2.38 ERA in 11.1 innings over 13 appearances for the Mets. He maintained a 24.1% strikeout rate, a 10.3% walk rate, and a 55.9% ground ball rate. However, a difficult outing against Atlanta on Tuesday, where he allowed three inherited runners to score and was charged with two earned runs, factored into the decision.

Lovelady, signed just days earlier to a minor league deal, made his Mets debut on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on one hit and two walks across 1.2 innings. Before joining the Mets, he had excelled at Triple-A with the Twins, recording a 1.31 ERA over 20.2 innings, with a 26.5% strikeout rate and 60.4% ground ball rate.

The moves leave the Mets with no true left-handed specialist in the bullpen. Although Waddell is a lefty, he is expected to serve in a long relief capacity. Brooks Raley, recovering from Tommy John surgery, remains a possible option for later in the season. In the meantime, the Mets are expected to explore external options for left-handed relief help as the trade deadline approaches.