The New York Mets may have picked up a much-needed series-splitting win over the Atlanta Braves Thursday night, but it came at a potentially steep cost. Griffin Canning, the right-hander with a 3.77 ERA this season, exited early with what appears to be a serious injury.

New York manager Carlos Mendoza delivered the grim update after the game. In a video shared by SNY TV on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mendoza said the team fears the worst.

Carlos Mendoza provides an update on Griffin Canning: "We think it's an Achilles. He's getting an MRI, we're waiting for the results, but it looks like it's an Achilles injury." pic.twitter.com/Wr1vxoxQrN — SNY (@SNYtv) June 27, 2025

“We think it's an Achilles. He's getting an MRI, we're waiting for the results, but it looks like it's an Achilles injury.”

The loss of Canning would be a significant setback for a Mets pitching staff already stretched thin. With Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, and Sean Manaea all sidelined, the right-hander had emerged as one of the team’s more reliable options.

Over 16 starts this season, the 29-year-old posted a 3.77 ERA with 70 strikeouts across 76.1 innings, allowing just eight home runs and holding opponents to a .245 batting average. His consistency and durability had been crucial in stabilizing the rotation through a turbulent first half.

In the game, Canning retired five straight batters before crumpling to the ground after breaking toward the third-base line on Nick Allen’s infield grounder. The injury was clearly non-contact, and the former Los Angeles Angels pitcher immediately grabbed at his leg. He was helped off the field, visibly emotional, as teammates and opponents watched in silence.

Despite the injury setback, the Mets rallied to blank the Braves 4-0, thanks to a dominant effort from their bullpen. Four relievers combined for 6 1/3 shutout innings, helping New York snap a 1–10 skid and reclaim first place in the NL East. The victory lifted the Mets to 48-34, putting them a half-game ahead of the Phillies in the standings.

At the midway mark last year, the Mets sat below .500 but rallied to reach the NLCS. This year, they’re hoping for a stronger second-half start—but the Canning injury has raised questions about how sustainable their pitching depth really is.

The injury wasn’t the only concern. The team is still evaluating Manaea, who was diagnosed with a bone chip in his elbow. According to Mendoza, Manaea recently received a cortisone shot and may resume rehab next week.

For now, the pitching staff is holding up by committee, but how long that can last remains unclear. As the trade deadline nears, decisions about depth, bullpen roles, and reinforcements will only grow more urgent.

With the Mets back on top in the NL East standings, maintaining that lead without one of their most consistent arms will be a real test of the team’s depth—and resilience.