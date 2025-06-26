The New York Mets got a much-needed boost Wednesday night, and it came courtesy of Juan Soto, who made MLB history in a commanding 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. With two home runs, Soto passed Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx for the most multi-homer games by any player before the age of 27.

The Mets hadn’t beaten the Braves all season and were staring down a seventh straight loss to Atlanta—but Soto flipped the script. His solo shots in the fourth and seventh innings powered New York to a much-needed win and gave him 27 career multi-homer games, breaking Jimmie Foxx’s record before turning 27. The Mets slugger now has 10 home runs in June and continues to carry the Mets' offense.

MLB’s official X account (formerly known as Twitter) recognized Soto’s historic night with a post celebrating the moment.

“With his 27th career multi-homer game, Juan Soto passes Jimmie Foxx for the most in Major League history before turning 27.”

At just 26 years old—with his birthday still over four months away—Soto could add even more to that total before season’s end. The lefty now sits at 220 career home runs and is well on pace to challenge more historical milestones before his 30th birthday.

The Mets offense came alive as a whole, totaling 13 hits in the game and going 3-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Soto’s performance helped snap a three-game losing streak and pushed New York to a 47-34 record, reinforcing their position as a legitimate postseason contender.

Ronny Mauricio added a solo home run in the third inning, while Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo contributed RBI singles. The Mets bullpen locked things down late, with Jose Butto and Ryne Stanek combining for three scoreless innings before Edwin Diaz slammed the door in the ninth.

While Soto’s personal milestone grabbed headlines, it was also a statement game for the entire Mets roster. Breaking out of a losing streak against a division rival like Atlanta made the win all the more impactful.

Soto’s trajectory continues to align with greatness. A World Series champion, multi-time All-Star, and Silver Slugger winner, his latest MLB record only strengthens a growing Hall of Fame résumé — and gives Mets fans even more reason to believe in 2025.