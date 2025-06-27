The New York Mets entered the 2025 season with all eyes on their offense. At the end of June, it is their starting rotation that has become the biggest storyline. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza got some good news on Sean Manaea's rehab, but might have been dealt another tough blow. Griffin Canning was cruising through his start against the Atlanta Braves before tragedy struck.

After throwing a pitch to Braves shortstop Nick Allen, Canning came up limping, according to SNY. He went down to the ground in front of the pitching mound and New York's training staff come onto the field. Mendoza took him out of the game and Canning went into the Mets' clubhouse.

Griffin Canning is leaving the game with an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/FAKwmx66un — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Canning's health will be closely monitored by Mendoza and New York's fanbase. The 29-year-old has been a big reason why the Mets' rotation has not fallen apart. After losing Kodai Senga to New York's injured list with a hamstring injury, Canning stepped up. Entering Thursday's game, Canning made it through 15 starts with a 3.91 ERA and a 7-3 record.

Mendoza is a couple of weeks away from getting Senga and Manaea back in the Mets' rotation. If Canning's injury is a hamstring or ACL tear, it could spell doom for New York.

A rough stretch over their last ten games has the Mets neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. Despite their struggles, New York remains one of the top teams in the NL standings. After Canning's exit, though, things become much less certain.

Before getting his normal starters, Mendoza will have to get creative. The Mets could call up prospects from the minor leagues to bridge the gap. Whatever the choice ends up being, even more pressure is on New York's offense to improve. Luckily for them, the Mets have as much talent at the plate as any team in the league.

Canning left a 0-0 game after his injury. He was off to a good start, maintaining one of the best team ERAs in Major League Baseball. Despite the star power in Mendoza's order, their offense ranks in the bottom half of the league in batting average and hits.

Mendoza was able to spark Juan Soto's offense earlier in June. Now, he needs his superstar more than ever while his starters continue to recover. If he can mimic Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' success with limited pitching options, the Mets could navigate well enough until their starters return.