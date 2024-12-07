The New York Mets will continue to try and improve their team as the offseason progresses. President of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza are entering the second season at the helm of the organization, and owner Steve Cohen has always been willing to spend. After inking prospective starting rotation options in Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes, it seems as if the team is still looking to add more arms into the starting pitching mix. Potential starters that the team could look at include ex-Texas Ranger Nathan Eovaldi and Sean Manaea, who started for the team last season.

“If the Mets don’t re-sign Manaea, the possible alternatives include right-handers Eovaldi, Flaherty, Pivetta and Walker Buehler,” reported the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Saturday. “It’s possible the Mets could look into others as well.”

It's safe to say that if the Mets don't land a big fish like Corbin Burnes (who pitched for Stearns when he ran things with the Milwaukee Brewers) or Max Fried, then adding another mid-tier arm or two while focusing elsewhere in free agency might be a smart thing to do. Cohen has plenty of money to spend, and he wants to spend it to help the Mets become perennial World Series contenders. Beefing up the starting rotation is a smart place to start. Will Stearns and the Mets front office reel in some more winter targets? As the offseason continues, it feels more and more likely.

Mets turn focus to other starting pitching options

It feels like the Mets would like to add Eovaldi the most, at least outside of the top options like Burnes, Fried and possibly young Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. He wouldn't be too cheap, but not too expensive either, and would likely sign a shorter deal. Something in line with what Holmes or Montas got lengthwise (three and two years, respectively) would fall in line with industry standards. It would also be a good investment. Rosenthal discussed the possibility more in his latest piece.

“The Mets are among the teams to have expressed interest in Eovaldi, league sources said,” reported Rosenthal on Saturday. “Eovaldi, 34, is coming off a productive 2024 season in which he had a 3.80 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 29 starts and 170 2/3 innings. The Texas Rangers consider re-signing him a priority.”

The Rangers wouldn't be the only competition the Mets would have on someone like Eovaldi, as at least half the league would consider him an upgrade to their starting rotation. The interest might drive the price to a point in which Stearns and company would be uncomfortable with. Would that change their focus? As the offseason progresses, one thing remains clear: the Mets want to get back to October. The more arms they have, the better their chance at doing just that.