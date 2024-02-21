Kodai Senga received a concerning injury update as the New York Mets prepare to begin 2024 spring training.

The New York Mets received a concerning Kodai Senga update on Wednesday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“Kodai Senga is experiencing a bit of arm fatigue, so he didn't work out today. The Mets should have more information in the coming days, per Carlos Mendoza,” DiComo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Senga, 31, made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2023. Mets fans are obviously aware that the '23 campaign was a lackluster one at best for the team. Senga, though, pitched well in his rookie season.

He was selected to the National League All-Star team and finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting after recording a stellar 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts. Senga was one of the few bright spots for New York. He looks like a potential ace and is under contract for four more seasons.

Mets' 2024 starting pitching rotation

New York had Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer leading the rotation to open the 2023 season. The experiment didn't go according to plan and both pitchers were traded at the 2023 deadline.

Now Kodai Senga is set to lead the rotation. New York has a plethora of other options for the pitching staff, including Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and Sean Manaea among others.

But New York's pitching will be dealt a major blow if Senga is forced to miss any time. Arm fatigue is a difficult update to truly analyze. It could mean that he simply needs another week or two of rest before getting in the flow of spring training, or it could be a more worrisome update.

The hope is that Senga will be fine and can return soon. The situation is clouded in uncertainty at the moment, however. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kodai Senga and the Mets as they are made available.