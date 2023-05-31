Kodai Senga’s New York Mets career is off to a roaring start through the first two months. The 30-year-old Japanese phenom tossed his latest gem on Tuesday, stifling the Philadelphia Phillies lineup through seven shutout innings to earn his fifth win of the season.

After the game, Senga talked about pitching in front of his home crowd.

“At home, we have a lot of great fans here,” Senga said through interpreter Hiro Fujiwara. “I don’t want to disappoint them. I just want to win games for us.”

Senga certainly didn’t disappoint in his latest outing in front of a home Mets crowd. His splits at home are fantastic as he sports a 1.20 ERA in five starts at Citi Field.

Shockingly, Senga’s numbers away from home are otherworldly compared to the aforementioned home stats. In five starts on the road, Senga has a 6.12 ERA.

Overall, Senga has a 3.55 ERA with 70 strikeouts through his first 10 starts in the MLB. The Mets are 7-3 in those games.

As the calendar flips to June, teams will start to separate themselves as contenders or pretenders. How Kodai Senga pitches throughout this month may help dictate which category the Mets fall under.

Senga seems to be too talented to not figure things out on the road. The Mets obviously love what they are seeing from the rookie at home, but things need to change on the road if he wants to be relied upon in all situations. Senga’s next start to slated to be in Atlanta against the Braves in another crucial division matchup.