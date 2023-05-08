The 2023 season has been a nightmare for Mets ace Max Scherzer and there’s a chance that it can get a lot worse before it gets better.

Scherzer is dealing with shoulder/back problems that most likely are impacting his starts this season, but he knows the Mets can’t afford to lose him for a long period of time, even amid his struggles on the mound.

“Just don’t break,’’ Scherzer said. “I’m trying like hell not to join the IL. I’m fighting through this and doing everything I can. But this is the big leagues and no one cares if you’re hurt. You’ve got to go out there and perform, so I get it.”

“I’m doing everything I can to get through this without having it linger through the rest of the season,’’ Scherzer said. “I’m in a good spot… I’m not going backward [with the injury], I’m moving forward. That’s the good part.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scherzer returned from a 10-game suspension last Wednesday and had his worst start of the year. He did not make it out of the fourth inning, allowing six runs on eight hits in a Mets loss. That brings his ERA to 5.56 in 22.2 innings.

After allowing eight combined runs in his first two starts, Scherzer looked better in his next two, tossing 8.1 scoreless innings combined. That ended prematurely though as he was removed and subsequently suspended for using a foreign substance in his April 19 start.

The Mets expected to have one of the best starting rotations in the MLB this season. It has not gone to plan. The Mets have a bottom 10 pitching staff in terms of ERA and their starters have just two quality starts. Max Scherzer is scheduled to take the mound for the Mets on Tuesday.