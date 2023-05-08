Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is expected to miss all of 2023 after suffering a World Baseball Classic injury. Diaz, who sustained a knee injury, still hopes to possibly return this season. New York’s star closer recently posted a video that will give Mets fans hope, per SNY Mets on Twitter.

Edwin Díaz is working on the exercise bike 👀 (via SugarDiaz39/IG) pic.twitter.com/POVPxt2E97 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 8, 2023

“Working hard,” Diaz writes on the video.

There are no guarantees that Edwin Diaz will be able to return this year. However, it may not be out of the question. If he does play this season, it would not be until the end of the ’23 campaign. If New York is in contention, like they expect to be, a Diaz return would obviously help matters down the stretch.

Although they expect to compete for a playoff spot, the Mets’ early-season performance does not look like that of a true contender. They are currently sitting under .500 and their pitching rotation has labored throughout the first month-plus of the year. Steve Cohen and the organization spent a lucrative amount of money in free agency. So far, the positive results of that spending have yet to show themselves.

With that being said, it is still only May and the Mets certainly feature the capability to get back on track. Barring a complete letdown, New York will bounce back at some point. For now, New York is simply trying to climb back over the .500 mark.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Edwin Diaz and the Mets as they are made available.