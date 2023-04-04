Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The New York Mets are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of their series Tuesday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. So let’s check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Mets-Brewers prediction and pick.

New York (3-2) came into their first game of the series against Milwaukee with a ton of momentum taking three of four against Miami but things went south fast. They were absolutely shellacked against the Brewers in the series opener to the tune of 10-0. They were only able to muster up 3 hits across nine innings and this comes after plating 5+ in three of their first four games.

Milwaukee (3-1) disappointed their fans dropping their season opener against the Chicago Cubs. They were then able to win their next two giving them some momentum coming into their matinee home opener. The Brewers were on point in all aspects, especially with their pitching staff. Freddy Peralta limited the Mets’ offense to only two, three walks, seven strikeouts, and no runs across six innings.

Here are the Mets-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Brewers Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+104)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Mets vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Win

The Mets really stunk up the joint and will really need to battle back before they lose their first series of the season. Luckily for them their ace Max Scherzer (1-0) is up to the mound who will attempt to stop this Brewers offense that feasted on them yesterday.

Scherzer still has some trouble with the long ball giving up a HR in the season opener but he only gave up three runs total on four hits, and six strikeouts. He also has a great track record against the Brewers 3-3 with a 2.14 ERA in 11 career starts with a 1.55 ERA in the last five.

The Mets’ offense should be able to pick it up in this contest against opposing pitcher Wade Miley. Their two-four hitters (Marte, Lindor, Alonso) are all hitting over .385 against him. As long as Scherzer gets some run support in this game there is a good shot the Mets get back on track.

Why The Brewers Could Win

The Brewers have now won three straight after dropping the season opener to the Cubs. They have exploded in their last two games offensively plating 19 runs in games against the Cubs and Mets. Even though they played as a collective unit it was rookie Brice Turang and Brian Anderson who did the heavy lifting. They combined for four hits, four runs, and seven RBI’s and Turang belted a grand slam as his first career home run. This could be the game where we see the age of Scherzer against this daunted lineup.

They send starter Wade Miley to the mound for his season debut and he was solid in his limited action last year with the Chicago Cubs. In nine games pitched, he had a 2-2 record, 3.16 ERA, and 28 strikeouts across 37 innings pitched. If the Mets’ struggles at the plate continue tonight then Miley should have a solid outing putting the Brewers in a good position for a win.

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Max Scherzer has always been on the top of the list as one of the elite pitchers in baseball but I suspect this could be the game where his age plays a factor. He has been giving a lot more contact than he has in previous years and giving up contact against a lineup like the Brew Crew spells bad news. I’ll take the value here on the home underdogs in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-125)