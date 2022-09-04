Max Scherzer injury rumors after sudden exit from game vs. Nationals

The New York Mets might have a worrisome injury to deal with after ace Max Scherzer exited Saturday night’s game against the Washington Nationals at home after just five innings on the mound. Scherzer had not touched 70 pitches when he left the contest, sparking rumors that there might be something physically wrong with the future Hall of Famer.

Scherzer headed straight to the tunnel upon leaving the mound while being accompanied by Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. While it remains unclear what exactly forced Max Scherzer to prematurely end his night, it’s something that is making Mets fans absolutely worried about the leader of their team.

Max Scherzer had already missed games earlier this season with an upper-body injury, which only adds to the concern that this may be another health issue that the three-time Cy Young Award winner is dealing. Scherzer was pitching well before his exit, allowing just an earned run on three hits with five strikeouts over the five innings he worked the Nationals. He entered the game with a 9-4 record and a 2.27 ERA along with a 0.93 WHIP.

The Mets are mostly viewed as a team that will go as far as where their pitching takes them. With Scherzer and Jacob deGrom anchoring New York’s pitching staff, the Mets have become a serious World Series contender in the 2022 MLB season, but their chances not only to win the World Series but to even just make the playoffs could take a huge blow if Max Scherzer does indeed have an injury that will land him on the injured list.