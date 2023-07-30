It was initially reported on Saturday that the Texas Rangers and New York Mets agreed to a Max Scherzer trade. Scherzer also reportedly agreed to waive his no-trade clause. A new report from MLB insider Mark Feinsand leaves the trade in question, however.

Feinsand originally reported that sources said the trade was “on hold.” He then revealed that Scherzer has actually not yet waived his no-trade clause and a source said “as of right now, it’s not happening.”

The trade can still occur, of course. Right now, however, there isn't much certainty when it comes to if Scherzer will be traded to Texas.

Max Scherzer Rangers-Mets trade in question

As of this story's publication, it isn't clear what the exact issue is. Scherzer may have changed his mind about waiving the no-trade clause, but that's only speculation.

The financial element may also be playing a major role, however. Scherzer is owed $43 million in 2023 and has a $43 million contract player option for the 2024 season. Since Scherzer hasn't performed especially well this year, he will likely exercise his option. Figuring out how much money the Mets will cover of Scherzer's contract could be what's keeping this trade from happening.

Andy Martino of SNY stated that there are many “hurdles” to pass through for both teams in this potential Max Scherzer trade.

“I’ll just reiterate that a deal of this financial magnitude will have a lot of hurdles to pass through,” Martino wrote on Twitter.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this developing story as they are made available.