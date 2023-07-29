The New York Mets and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade for pitcher Max Scherzer, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Though, nothing is finalized yet due to some potential roadblocks.

Scherzer's no-trade clause was a big one, but he is waving it, per Andy Martino of SNY, which continues to inch this deal closer to being completed. They are not out of the woods yet, however. “There are other issues to work through, not on the players being exchanged but on the financial side,” Martino tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The insider first broke the news that the teams were engaged in “serious talks” with “hurdles to be crossed.” Although Justin Verlander was recently floated as a possibility, it appears that the Rangers might be changing course.

Whoa. The league has been plunged into chaos less than 72 hours before the August 1 trade deadline. It is widely known that Texas is looking to make moves and strengthen its status as a legitimate World Series contender, and a future Hall of Famer who has been on the grand stage before is a perfect candidate to help meet that lofty goal. He's just not the one fans had been envisioning.

Reports surfaced that the Rangers were favorites to land Verlander after the Mets traded closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins. Everyone has been waiting on owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler to jump-start the madness. But money can obviously complicate things.

Friday, the three-time Cy Young said he would need to have a conversation with management about his future since New York officially declared itself a deadline seller. He committed to this club and seemingly wanted to see things through, but an opportunity to earn a second World Series ring was clearly too compelling for the 39-year-old to resist.

Fresh off a dominant showing versus the Washington Nationals, Max Scherzer has a 4.01 ERA with 121 strikeouts in 19 starts this season. Dangling him in front of Rangers fans only for the trade to fall through would be unbelievably cruel.

ClutchPoints will update you on this potential blockbuster as more information comes out.