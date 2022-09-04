New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as they enter the playoffs.

After the game, the Mets gave an update on Max Scherzer’s injury situation. The team announced that the ace felt “fatigued on his left side”. If you’ll recall, that same left side is what gave Scherzer fits earlier in the season. That is obviously worrying new for New York. (via Joe Trezza)

The Mets say Max Scherzer left tonight's game "feeling fatigued on his left side." It was a left side issue, you might remember, that sidelined Scherzer for several weeks earlier in the year. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) September 4, 2022

The Mets are currently leading the Atlanta Braves in a tight race for the NL East crown. With only a 2.5 game cushion, New York has virtually no room to mess up. They’ll still earn the top Wild Card spot if they miss out on the division, but grabbing that bye is crucial to any championship run.

Despite Max Scherzer’s apparent injury, the Mets still have plenty of things going for them that make them favorites to win the division. For one, they have objectively the easiest schedule in the league for the rest of the year. They’ll just be playing a couple of contenders while facing off against a slew of bottom-dwelling teams.

The other reason is that the Mets’ rotation and bullpen is still stacked with talent even without Max Scherzer. Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker have been excellent for the team this season. Edwin Diaz is still one of the game’s most clutch closers. And of course, Jacob deGrom is still here, throwing 100-mph heaters like it’s nothing. Still, the Mets would like their heterochromatic ace to stay healthy as they enter the playoffs.

UPDATE: Max Scherzer said that his exit from the game was more of a precautionary measure than anything else.