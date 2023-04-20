After being ejected from Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers for using a foreign substance, New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer is now facing a 10-game suspension.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan took to Twitter to break the news of Scherzer’s suspension.

“New York Mets starter Max Scherzer has been suspended 10 games for allegedly using a foreign substance Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers,” wrote Passan.

Following the news of the suspension, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal provided a statement released by the MLB. In the release, they gave insight into why they suspended Max Scherzer.

“MLB reviewed relevant video and first-person reports, including a report from the umpiring crew led by Crew Chief Dan Bellino. Despite having been warned earlier in the game, including being required to make an equipment change, Mr Scherzer was foind to be in violation of the foreign substance prohibitations of the official Baseball Rules prior to the bottom of the fourth inning. After being checked at the conclusion of the second inning, Mr. Scherzer was told to wash his hands prior to returning for the next inning, and that he would be inspected again prior to the third inning. When Mr. Scherzer was inspected prior to pitching in the third inning, the umpires found that his pitching hand was clean, but found a sticky substance in the pocket of his glove, and Mr. Scherzer was told to replace his glove. The umpires inspected Mr. Scherzer for a final time when he was walking to the mound to pitch in the fourth inning, and that Mr. Scherzer’s throwing hand was even more glossy and sticky than it was during the second inning inspection, despite not yet even throwing a pitch.”

Following the ejection, Max Scherzer has been adamant that the substance was rosin on his hands. But even so, the usage warranted an ejection by the umpires.

According to Jon Heyman of The Post, Scherzer was also fined $10,000, but he plans to appeal the suspension.

With the suspension of Max Scherzer, the Mets will now have to turn to their bullpen in his absence.