The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers went viral during Opening Week as a controversy between Jeff McNeil and Rhys Hoskins led to the benches being cleared. No punches were thrown. However, there were a ton of words shared between McNeil and Hoskins. We finally have a fantastic lip-read treatment for what may have been said during the spat.
It all started when Hoskins slid into second base a bit late. Rhys Hoskins' slide ran right into Jeff McNeil and it started a yelling match between the two. Umpires eventually claimed they didn't see any ill will from Hoskins despite the Mets' star being so upset with him.
But thanks to Jomboy Media, we now have a good idea of what may have been said. McNeil was under the impression that the Brewers' first baseman intentionally slid into him and Hoskins wasn't having it all. Fair warning, there is some heavy use of NSFW language in the video.
Jeff McNeil gets really mad at Rhys Hoskins for his slide, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/qVT99vjkvh
— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 30, 2024
That's quite the back and forth between Jeff McNeil and Rhys Hoskins. Plenty of opinions have formed on who was in the right and wrong. Seeing how McNeil's left leg almost got crumpled by Hoskins, it makes sense why the Mets' second baseman was upset. On the other hand, the Mets' first baseman technically didn't do anything illegal. Even the umpires agreed to that.
But this whole controversy has created some solid drama between the Mets and Brewers. On Saturday, Rhys Hoskins' hot hand continued as he hit a home run early in the game. Later in the contest, Mets' pitcher Yohan Ramírez was ejected for throwing the ball at Hoskins, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com
Yohan Ramírez gets a standing ovation from the crowd at Citi Field for throwing a 94-mph fastball behind Rhys Hoskins.
And now, after a delay, Ramírez has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/HoXWEC4os3
— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 30, 2024
Game 3 of this series takes place on Sunday at 1:40 P.M. Eastern. Based on what we've seen so far, things could hit a breaking point after what's transpired. The Mets and Brewers won't play again until late September. So, grab the popcorn on Easter Sunday and watch the sparks fly between New York and Milwaukee.
Mets' 2024 season outlook
New York failed to live up to expectations in recent years but hope to get back on track in 2024. Team owner, Steve Cohen spent a ton of money in an attempt to build a World Series roster, but it hasn't worked so far.
Despite that, the Mets have a well-balanced lineup. Maybe the pitching rotation could use some help. However, New York has the potential to at least be competitive late in the season. Although that may be the case, this team hasn't looked great to begin the season against the Brewers.
Considering they play in the same division as the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and Miami Marlins, making a playoff run is a tall order. But it's a long season and anything can happen in baseball.