The New York Mets are looking poised to barge their way into the playoffs this year. After a slight rollercoaster in the middle of the season, the team has regained their previous dominant form. The key to that in the last few games has been their pitching crew.

Despite not having ace Jacob deGrom for the entirety of the season, the starting rotation has been excellent for the Mets. Led by offseason acquisition Max Scherzer, they dominated opposing hitters on their way to the top seed in the NL East. Their latest masterpiece? Allowing just 2 runs or less for fourteen straight games (including their Sunday night win over the San Diego Padres): a Mets franchise record. (via ESPN Stats and Info)

Mets starting pitchers have allowed 2 or fewer ER in 14 straight games, the longest streak in franchise history. Mets starters have a 1.58 ERA since July 7. The next closest team — the Giants — have an ERA of 2.49. pic.twitter.com/qZjHJ7cZUa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 25, 2022

Scherzer is the most recognizable name of the bunch, but that doesn’t take away from the other starting pitcher’s talent level. Players like Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker have all been instrumental in holding the fort down without their long-time ace in the roster. Because of their talents, the Mets have continued to stave off the Atlanta Braves’ pursuit of the top spot in the division.

The good news for Mets fans is that their stellar rotation crew could get a massive boost ahead of the playoffs. After a long and excruciating rehab session, Jacob deGrom is inching closer and closer to a return. His talents will be of massive help to New York, who’ll be facing much stiffer competition in the playoffs.

This is probably the best shot the Mets has had at winning a World Series title in a long time. Can they capitalize on their excellent starting pitcher rotation to decimate the field?