2024 hasn't been kind to the New York Mets so far.
After suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in a contentious series, the Mets were held without a run in a 10-inning 5-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
This is the Mets' first 0-4 start to a season since 2005, per Mike Puma of The New York Post:
“The Mets’ first 0-4 start to a season since 2005.”
New York's bats were anemic against the upstart Tigers on Monday, managing just five hits in 10 innings. Mets pitchers were efficient, however, holding Detroit scoreless while not allowing a hit until the 6th inning.
But in the extra frame, Mets reliever Michael Tonkin hit a batter, allowed a single, and gave up a three-run home run to Detroit catcher Carson Kelly in a five-run Tigers 10th inning.
Naturally, Mets fans are reacting online:
Beaker86 – “The Mets have held a lead for a total of One inning in their first four games.”
Kap – “It’s time to evaluate Steve Cohen ownership They lose about as much as the teams under the Wilpon led Mets”
Ivan L – “Mets could have used Sidd Finch in extra innings for this April 1st game.”
Mark Purcell – “Will be very surprised if the Braves don’t beat us by double digits every game this season”
NY Mets and Rangers fan – “Every game is like 4th and long in our own end and on comes the punt team”
Patrick H. – “When was their last 0-5 start??? I guess we’ll find out tomorrow”
Mets swept by Brewers in heated series
The benches cleared during Friday's Milwaukee Brewers-New York Mets game.
Rhys Hoskins, who formerly played for Mets rival Philadelphia Phillies, slid late at second base while Jeff McNeil was covering the bag. McNeil was covering the bag after a ground ball was hit to third base, and he was receiving the throw from the third baseman. He lost the ball in the transfer but Hoskins was still called out.
McNeil took exception to Hoskins' slide and immediately began shouting and pointing at Hoskins. That led to the bullpens and dugouts both clearing as the Mets fans booed Hoskins.
McNeil spoke with reporters following the game, and also discussed the incident. He mirrored his manager's displeasure to the slide. McNeil and Hoskins played against each other in the same division, when Hoskins was with his last team the Philadelphia Phillies.
“We’ve had a little bit of a past so I knew there was a chance he’d be coming in like that,” McNeil added. “I didn’t like his slide. I wasn’t trying to turn the double play at all, I was just trying to catch the ball, there was no need to break it up…I didn’t like it.”
The following day, Mets pitcher Yohan Ramirez threw at Hoskins after he hit a home run for the Brewers.
New York will try to improve on their 0-4 record on Tuesday when Adrian Houser takes the mound against the Tigers.