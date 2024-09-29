The New York Mets are currently in a three way race with the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final two Wild Card spots in the National League. After the last two games of last week's series vs the Braves were postponed due to weather, the Mets have since lost two games in a row to the Milwaukee Brewers, putting their chances of a postseason berth in jeopardy.

However, the good news for New York is that the Diamondbacks–whose playoff hopes looked like a sure thing not long ago–are also melting down.

On Saturday, Arizona was tied going into the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres but then let up five runs in that frame, eventually losing the game and dropping behind the Mets and Braves in the playoff race.

Some accounts on X, formerly Twitter, in the New York City area were understandably pleased with the result.

Meanwhile, the result was also good for the Braves, who can now clinch a playoff berth for the seventh consecutive season with a win on Sunday vs the Kansas City Royals (Atlatna has won the first two games of that series already), per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on X.

There is a scenario in which both the Braves and the Mets clinch playoff berths on Sunday and the Diamondbacks are eliminated.

In that case, the double-header on Monday, rescheduled due to the hurricane-related weather in Atlanta last week, would not need to be played, and the teams would get an extra day of rest before they hit the road to take on the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers, respectively.

Of course, there is still quite a bit to be sorted out before things reach that hypothetical point.

The Braves and Mets are tentatively scheduled to begin their double header on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.