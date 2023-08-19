Masyn Winn made his MLB debut Friday and picked up his first career hit. However, the St. Louis Cardinals young infielder watched New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso fire the ball into the stands. Alonso claimed he did not mean to do so when talking to the media after the game. As part of his apology, the Mets slugger sent two gifts to Winn Saturday.

Alonso sent Winn a bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila and an autographed bat, per Mets beat writer Tim Healey. Alonso revealed why he felt compelled to make the gesture, per Healey as well.

“Just as a ‘hey, hope you have a great career, sorry about last night, my mistake, wish you well.'”

Some fans were quick to accuse Pete Alonso of throwing Winn's first hit into the stands on purpose. Others defended Alonso, saying he likely just did not think about the situation. It seems like an honest mistake based on Alonso's comments/actions since the incident.

Cardinals: Masyn Winn's MLB debut overshadowed by Pete Alonso

Winn was promoted to the big leagues prior to Friday's game. He ultimately went 1-4 in the contest, a game the Cardinals lost 7-1. Although Winn's debut was overshared by Pete Alonso's antics, the Cardinals received a glimpse of their future.

Both Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn took the field Friday night. St. Louis is in the midst of a down season but Walker and Winn are highly-regarded young players. The Cardinals believe their future is bright despite their frustrations in 2023.