The New York Mets are gearing up for an explosive 2025 season, with Pete Alonso officially returning to Queens and Juan Soto anchoring the lineup for the foreseeable future. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million contract with a $10 million signing bonus and an opt-out after the first year, securing his spot in a Mets uniform at least for the upcoming season.

While Alonso didn't land the long-term deal he initially sought, he remains a central figure in the Mets' offensive firepower. After a slightly down year in 2024—hitting .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs—he’ll aim to rebound alongside Soto, forming one of the most feared duos in baseball. MLB's Steamer projections peg Alonso for 36 home runs and Soto for 35, marking the first time since 2006 (Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado) that two Mets sluggers are projected to hit 35 or more homers in the same season.

Alonso’s return wasn’t always a guarantee. His free agency negotiations became contentious, with Mets owner Steve Cohen calling the process an “exhausting conversation.” Alonso had an opportunity to sign a three-year, $71 million deal but chose a shorter-term contract to bet on himself, hoping to secure a larger payday next offseason.

Juan Soto and Pete Alonso look to dominate opposing pitching for the Mets

The Mets’ lineup is shaping up to be one of the most dangerous in baseball. A potential batting order could feature:

Francisco Lindor, SS Juan Soto, RF Pete Alonso, 1B Brandon Nimmo, LF Mark Vientos, 3B Francisco Alvarez, C Jesse Winker, DH Jeff McNeil, 2B Jose Siri, CF

With additional depth in Starling Marte, Tyrone Taylor, Brett Baty, and Luisangel Acuña, the Mets have a formidable mix of power, speed, and defensive versatility.

New York also made key additions to its pitching staff, signing starters Sean Manaea (three years, $75 million), Clay Holmes (three years, $38 million), Frankie Montas (two years, $34 million), and Griffin Canning (one year, $4.25 million). The bullpen received a boost with the signings of left-hander A.J. Minter (two years, $22 million) and the return of Ryne Stanek (one year, $4.5 million).

Coming off an 89-win season that ended in an NLCS loss to the Dodgers, the Mets are poised to challenge for a World Series. Their heavy spending, highlighted by Soto’s record-breaking $765 million contract, has made them serious contenders. With Alonso staying put and Soto entering his prime, the Mets are sending a clear message: They’re ready to dominate. Pitchers beware—Alonso and Soto are set to terrorize opposing staffs all season long.