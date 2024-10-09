The tightly-contested National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets was split after two back-and-forth affairs in Philadelphia, but the Mets made a major statement in Game 3. Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker went yard and Sean Manaea pitched seven stellar innings as the Mets took a 2-1 series lead with a dominant 7-2 victory.

Manaea was the difference, as the unorthodox left-hander posed an unsolvable riddle for most of the day. By the time he exited the game to a standing ovation from the Citi Field crowd, he had tossed seven innings of one-run ball with just three hits and a pair of walks. After the game, Phillies star Bryce Harper had to give the pitcher his props.

“Thought Manaea threw the ball really well,” Harper said postgame. “He's been throwing the ball really well as of late. He got us today. He beat us. Obviously we had some situations, me personally as well, we didn't come through.”

The Phillies' lineup struggled all day with Manaea's cross-body release with a ball that swings across his body from left to right as it comes towards the plate. They now have their backs against the wall as they prepare for Game 4 tomorrow.

Ranger Suarez gets the ball with Phillies season on the line in Game 4

After a stellar regular season, the Phillies have their backs against the wall against one of their hated rivals just three games into the 2024 postseason. The red-hot New York Mets took advantage of the Philadelphia bullpen in Game 1 and then lit up Aaron Nola in game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the NLDS, leaving the Phillies just one game away from an early vacation.

The Phillies will now turn to Ranger Suarez to try to save the season in game 4, hoping to get it back home to Zach Wheeler for Game 5. Suarez was on a tear during the early part of the season and finished with strong stats: 12-8 with 11 quality starts 27 appearances and an ERA of just 3.46.

Suarez has faced the Mets three times this season and fared pretty well. In 15.2 innings, Suarez has given up just four earned runs and struck out 13 batters against his division rivals. He will need to put together a similar outing on Wednesday, or even better, to get the series back to Philadelphia for a do-or-die Game 5.

The Mets are starting to feel like a team of destiny after all of the close calls that they have escaped with this postseason, from clinching a playoff berth against the Braves to Pete Alonso's series-winning home run in Milwaukee. The Phillies have been the better team all season, but the Mets are riding all of the momentum through three games.