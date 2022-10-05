Mets risky starting pitching plan for Wild Card Series vs. Padres

The New York Mets will host the San Diego Padres to begin the National League Wild Card Series. Mets manager Buck Showalter is reportedly floating the idea of not running his aces out for Games 1 and 2. According to New York Post writer Joel Sherman, the Mets might push Jacob deGrom back to Game 3 in San Diego, if they use him at all.

https://t.co/J4OlNmPHez Mets leaning toward Scherzer for G1 vs. the Padres and perhaps not deGrom in G2. If this strategy sounds familiar, Showalter used as version with the 1995 Yankees. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 5, 2022

The plan currently to start Max Scherzer in Game 1 in New York. If the Mets win Game 1, Showalter might use Chris Bassitt in Game 2 with the hope they can advance and have deGrom ready for Game 1 of the NLDS. However, if New York loses either Game 1 or Game 2, deGrom will be there ready for Game 3 in San Diego.

Under the new playoff format, the newly created wild card series is a best-of-three series. The two teams with the best records in each league receive a first-round bye. The Mets blew the NL East as the Braves blew past them to steal that bye. That pushes the Mets into a tough situation against a dangerous Padres team.

San Diego had a very good season that was made better at the trade deadline. They added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader in three separate trades. After initially blowing up, Hader quietly has pitched extremely well of late.

Meanwhile, Soto, Bell and Drury have added depth to an otherwise empty lineup. That’s allowed Manny Machado to see more good pitches, helping him have a huge year.

The series will be very interesting and star-studded. Game 1 is set for Friday with Yu Darvish likely facing Scherzer.